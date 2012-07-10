* Fiscal Q3 loss C$12.1 mln, up from year-earlier C$2.7 mln
* Revenue falls 7 pct in qtr to C$212 mln
TORONTO, July 10 Postmedia Network,
which publishes Canada's largest chain of newspapers, reported a
bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as its print advertising
revenues dropped.
Postmedia, whose papers include the flagship National Post,
as well as the Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver
Sun, said its net loss for its fiscal third quarter, ended May
31, rose to C$12.1 million ($11.85 million) from a year-earlier
loss of C$2.7 million.
The company was created to buy the newspaper assets of
bankrupt media company Canwest. It is attempting to cut costs by
reshaping its titles for the digital age and increasing revenue
from its websites, smartphone and tablet apps, and other
services.
Postmedia said its revenue in the most recent quarter fell
nearly 7 percent to C$212 million. Gains in digital revenue
helped offset some of the declines in print circulation revenue.
"While we continue to face a challenging and uncertain
outlook with respect to our traditional business model, we are
aggressively launching initiatives that proactively support our
transformation from a print newspaper publisher to a digital and
audience-focused media company," Chief Executive Paul Godfrey
said in a statement.
Postmedia said the initial phase of initiatives aimed at
reducing legacy newspaper infrastructure costs include the
shutdown of its breaking news service and the cancellation of
Sunday editions in three markets.
Those initiatives, along with others, will be implemented
over the remainder of 2012, delivering annualized cost savings
of between C$35 million and C$40 million, the company said.
Postmedia expects the entire three-year transformation program
to result in operating cost savings of 15 percent to 20 percent.
Last month, Postmedia said it will sell its headquarters in
Toronto to the Rose & Thistle Group for about C$24 million. The
proceeds of the sale will be used to repay debt, it said.
In the quarter ended May 31, Postmedia made total debt
repayments of US$7.5 million. Its outstanding long term debt now
consists of US$240.0 million under a term-loan credit facility
and US$268.6 million in the form of senior secured notes.