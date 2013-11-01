TORONTO Nov 1 U.S. hedge fund Silver Point
Capital LP has bought a 19 percent stake in Canadian newspaper
company Postmedia Network Canada Corp, a regulatory
filing showed.
Postmedia operates Canada's largest chain of newspapers,
including the flagship National Post, the Montreal Gazette,
Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun.
It has struggled to restructure to focus on digital products
amid continuing operating losses as advertisers shy away from
print titles in favor of online destinations.
In the filing dated Oct. 10, Greenwich, Connecticut-based
Silver Point said it had acquired almost 7.5 million of
Postmedia's Class B shares for investment purposes only and not
with a view to influencing the control or direction of
Postmedia.