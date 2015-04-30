AMSTERDAM, April 30 PostNL, the
Netherlands-based postal company, said on Thursday it had ended
talks with LDC on expanding PostNL's "Whistl" subsidiary in
Britain to include broader "end-to-end" services.
In late 2013 PostNL announced plans for LDC to fund a major
expansion of Whistl's services to challenge Royal Mail.
LDC was to have taken a 40 percent stake in a joint venture
encompassing Whistl's current activities.
PostNL said the unit had 221 million euros (160 million
pounds) in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2014.
PostNL spokeswoman Karen Berg said on Thursday Whistl is
profitable and the company is now considering plans for the
unit, including looking for other investors to pursue an
expansion. "All options are open," she said.
LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group
.
(1 British pound = 1.3875 euros)
