AMSTERDAM Aug 5 Dutch mail group PostNL
beat forecasts with its second-quarter results thanks
to cost savings and a 7 percent jump in parcel volumes as more
customers shopped online, and said it was on track to meet its
targets.
PostNL has cut jobs, reorganised its depots and raised
tariffs with effect from Aug. 1 in response to a decline in its
traditional mail business and a weak economy in the Netherlands.
Herna Verhagen, chief executive, said PostNL was on track to
achieve its full-year forecast of underlying cash operating
income between 50 million euros ($66.4 million) and 90 million
euros, and to meet its 2015 targets, thanks to the parcels
business and lower costs.
PostNL said that, because its reorganisation was ahead of
schedule, it now expected to achieve cost savings of between 60
million and 80 million euros this year, above its previous
forecast of between 40 million and 60 million euros.
But it said its traditional mail operations fared worse than
expected in the second quarter, down 11 percent in the
Netherlands, and warned the business would see a decline in 2013
of between 9 and 11 percent, slightly worse than its previous
forecast for a decline of between 8 and 10 percent.
"We saw a higher-than-expected addressed volume decline
because of the economic situation and competition," Verhagen
said in a statement.
"At the same time the reorganisation is tightly managed and
ahead of schedule, resulting in higher cost savings.
Underlying second-quarter operating profit fell 15 percent
to 72 million euros and revenue slipped 1.4 percent to 1.025
billion euros. Analysts in a poll for Reuters had on average
expected an underlying operating profit of 64.3 million euros
and revenue of 1.043 billion euros.
PostNL is targeting underlying cash operating income of
between 300 and 370 million euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.7528 euros)
