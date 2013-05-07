BRIEF-Williams partners initiates senior notes offering
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM May 7 Dutch mail group PostNL on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of 410 million euros ($535.3 million) after a 440 million euro writedown on its stake in express delivery group TNT Express .
PostNL made a profit of 633 million euros in the same period last year.
First-quarter operating income, excluding pension payments and currency effects fell 27 percent to 82 million euros.
* General Dynamics awarded $244 million U.S. Navy training services contract