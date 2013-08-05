AMSTERDAM Aug 5 Dutch mail group PostNL
reported a better than expected 15.3 percent fall in
its underlying second-quarter operating profit to 72 million
euros ($95.6 million) on Monday and said it was on track to meet
its 2015 targets.
Revenue slipped 1.4 percent to 1.025 billion euros with mail
volumes in the Netherlands declining 11.3 percent, more than
expected, because of the weak economy.
Analysts in a poll for Reuters had on average expected an
underlying operating profit of 64.3 million euros and revenue of
1.043 billion euros.
($1=0.7528 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Greg Mahlich)