* PostNL can't meet obligations under current conditions
* To reduce pension contributions
* To start negotiating new pension agreements
* Cash dividend payment to stop
* Investment budget reduced
AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 Dutch postal group
PostNL said its current pension obligations are
untenable due to financial market turbulence and low interest
rates and as a result it will reduce its pension contributions
and stop its cash dividend.
PostNL said it would start talks with the pension funds and
the trade unions to discuss changes to the pension arrangements
and that in response to these "unforeseen circumstances," it
will be reducing its investment budget and won't be paying out a
dividend in cash "for the time being."
The firm said a variety of factors including, turbulence on
the financial markets, a falling coverage ratio caused by low
interest rates, and the unusually high premiums it pays per
employee, have made its current pension obligations untenable.
The coverage ratio of PostNL's largest pension fund, a
figure used to judge a fund's ability to meet its future
liabilities, fell this autumn to 96 percent, while underfunding
in its pension funds had risen to almost 500 million euros by
the end of Sept. 2011, the firm said on Monday.
In the Netherlands, pension funds are legally required to
have a 105 percent coverage ratio set by the Dutch Central Bank
to ensure the fund is in good health and capable of meeting its
payments or liabilities.
Under the current circumstances, PostNL said it would have
to supplement the pension fund, but as it fears the problem
could only get worse in the coming years due to financial
turbulence, it would rather renegotiate the terms of the funds.
"The current arrangements put too much financial pressure on
the company....we recognise the impactful nature of these steps
and the unfortunate timing, but they are unavoidable under the
present circumstances," said Harry Koorstra, PostNL chief
executive said.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan. Editing by Jane Merriman)