AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch postal group PostNL
, under pressure to improve performance as mail volumes
decline, said on Tuesday it has reversed its impairment charge
on its TNT Express stake following United Parcel
Service's takeover offer.
"As a result of the offer, the share price of TNT Express
increased from 5.77 euro as per 30 December 2011 to 9.26 euro
per share as per 30 March 2012 resulting in a reversal of the
impairment on the stake of 570 million euro" PostNL said in a
statement.
In March, TNT Express accepted an offer to be acquired by
UPS, the global mail service leader, for 5.2 billion euros.
PostNL on Tuesday reported first-quarter results roughly in
line with forecasts, with underlying operating income of 123
million euros, up 2.5 percent from a year ago. Quarterly sales
were slight below expectations at 1.061 billion euros, down 4.6
percent.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected
underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 121
million euros on quarterly revenue of 1.106 billion euros.