AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Dutch mail firm PostNL
NV on Monday reported fourth-quarter underlying cash
operating income of 99 million euro, down 26 percent from a year
ago, as its domestic mail service continued to decline.
PostNL is the biggest single investor in freight and
delivery firm TNT Express NV, subject of a 9 euros per
share approach from United Parcel Service Inc.
TNT on Feb. 17 rejected UPS's offer, worth a total of 4.9
billion euros, but the two are still in takeover talks and some
investors are hoping UPS will sweeten its offer.
PostNL did not comment further on the offer in its statement
on Monday but said that the rise in TNT shares in the fourth
quarter resulted in a partial reversal of 98 million euros of
the previous impairment.
(Reporting by Sara Webb)