AMSTERDAM Nov 1 Shares in Dutch mail company PostNL rose more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that its Belgian rival BPost is reviving its bid for the former Dutch postal monopoly with an improved offer.

Negotiations between the companies had foundered in May over obstacles including PostNL's pension obligations and possible objections from Dutch regulators.

However, Dutch daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported that BPost had raised its offer price above the 5-6 euros per share offered in May and would give an "unconditional guarantee" to meet pension obligations to PostNL's current and previous employees.

Modest expected investment returns resulting from record interest rate lows have limited many pension funds' ability to cover their liabilities to active and retired scheme members. In the worst case, PostNL could be obliged to top up its pension fund to cover those liabilities.

In May analysts were sceptical about the business rationale behind the Belgian postal operator's bid, speculating that the move may have been an opportunistic one driven by PostNL's low share price.

Shares in PostNL jumped more than 12 percent on the report, reaching 4.81 euros by 1616 GMT. Shares in BPost, which has a market capitalisation of more than twice PostNL's, slipped 0.85 percent to 24.04 euros.

"We don't recognise ourselves in the report, and I don't have any comment," a PostNL spokeswoman said.

Bpost declined to comment on market speculation.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)