BRUSSELS Nov 2 Belgium's bpost said
on Wednesday it was considering a friendly bid for its Dutch
rival PostNL five months after talks to combine the
two groups failed.
The Belgian group said it had continued to evaluate a bid
for PostNL since the talks failed, but it had not yet reached a
decision on whether or not to bid.
"Accordingly, no decision has been made as to whether to
initiate a new approach to PostNL or as to the content of a
revised proposal," bpost said in a statement.
PostNL said it had taken note of bpost's statement and said
talks were not ongoing at the moment.
PostNL's shares rose more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a
newspaper reported bpost was planning to revive its bid.
Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic
parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.
The Belgian government has a majority stake in bpost.
