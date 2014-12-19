AMSTERDAM Dec 19 The Dutch consumer market
regulator (ACM) has ordered PostNL to allow
competitors to use its regional distribution channels for
business clients, the watchdog said on Friday.
PostNL, which like many rivals abroad is under pressure from
falling mail volumes and squeezed margins, said it would study
the ruling. It plans to respond within six weeks.
ACM, in a statement following a review of the Dutch
corporate mail market, said PostNL must allow others access to
its regional mail network, including distribution points, mail
sorting centres and delivery trucks.
"PostNL may not distinguish between mail for its own clients
and that of the competition," it said, because they depend on
PostNL's network. "Only PostNL has a national network that can
deliver mail every day across the country," it said.
ACM said the measure will give business clients, which make
up 95 percent of the mail market, greater choice and cheaper
prices.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)