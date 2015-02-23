* Cash operating income up 45 percent at 122 million euros
* CEO says Parcels unit will continue to grow
* No dividend before 2016 at earliest
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 PostNL reported
better than expected fourth-quarter profits, with growth in its
parcels business and cost savings more than compensating for
falling volumes in the Dutch group's main mail delivery
business.
The company also said it was trying to resume dividend
payments next year and that possibility, combined with the
results, pushed its shares 9.3 percent higher to 3.82 euros in
Amsterdam. They are now up 11 percent over the past year, still
lagging a 17 percent rise for the benchmark Dutch AEX index of
leading shares.
Underlying cash operating income was up 45 percent at 122
million euros ($139 million), the company said. Analysts polled
by the company had been expecting a figure of 107 million euros.
"Cost savings are coming in strongly and price increases
have compensated for the mail volume declines", said ING analyst
Marc Zwartsenburg, who rates shares a "Buy".
He said the company's outlook was not quite as strong as he
hoped but it was "overall a strong set of results."
PostNL has overseas operations in Britain, Italy and Germany.
Postal companies such as Royal Mail and Deutsche Post
are also having to contend with falling letter
volumes but distributing more parcels as online retailing
expands.
PostNL said its parcel sales grew 12 percent and its parcel
unit increased underlying operating income by 36 percent to 34
million euros in the quarter.
"This growth is the main driver for the improved
performance," said Chief Executive Herna Verhagen. "We expect
Parcels to continue its growth and strengthen its market
position," she added.
Verhagen forecast underlying cash operating income in 2015
would come in at around 300 million euros, up from 293 million
euros in 2014.
PostNL cannot pay a dividend under Dutch law, because it has
negative shareholder equity.
But it said on Monday it hopes to pay a dividend in 2016 but
this would depend on operational performance, interest rates,
and the value of its 14.66 percent stake in TNT Express
.
Higher interest rates would reduce PostNL's pension fund
liabilities, which are carried on the company's balance sheet.
"Solely based on estimated retained earnings of 200-250
million euros per annum, cash dividend looks unrealistic in
2016," said ABN Amro analyst Maarten Bakker.
But even if the company can't pay a 2016 dividend, "2017
looks more realistic", he said, adding that he thought markets
had begun pricing in a return to dividend only in 2018.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Keith
Weir)