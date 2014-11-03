AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Dutch mail company PostNL
reported increased profit and revenue in the third
quarter as price hikes, cost cutting and growth in its parcels
business compensated for falling volume in its core Dutch mail
business.
PostNL said underlying cash operating income doubled to 34
million euros ($42.5 million) from the year before, on revenue
of 988 million euros, up from 969 million euros a year earlier.
It stuck to its second-quarter guidance that it would earn
full-year profit of between 260 million euros and 290 million
euros.
"Our addressed mail volumes in Mail in the Netherlands
declined by 11.1 percent. Reduction of our cost level remains
necessary to compensate for the ongoing volume decline in Mail
in the Netherlands," said PostNL Chief Executive Hema Verhagen
in a statement on Monday.
($1 = 0.8006 euro)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)