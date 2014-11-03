(Adds details, quotes)
AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Dutch mail company PostNL
reported increased profits in the third quarter but
warned pension funding costs and the poor share price
performance of its stake in logistics company TNT Express could
delay a return to dividend payments.
Shares in the company were down 4 percent at Monday's open.
The company's operating results improved compared with the
previous quarter, with an 8.1 percent e-commerce-fuelled
increase in parcel volumes helping to compensate for an 11.1
percent fall in mail volumes in its key Dutch postal market.
Underlying cash operating income doubled to 34 million euros
($42.5 million) from the year before, on revenue of 988 million
euros, which was up from 969 million euros a year earlier.
PostNL stuck to second-quarter guidance that it would earn
full-year profit of between 260 million euros and 290 million
euros.
Results were helped by cost cuts and price increases, though
Chief Executive Herna Verhagen said cost cuts would need to
continue to compensate for continuing declines in mail volumes
in The Netherlands.
But the poor share performance at TNT Express, whose shares
have sunk 31.4 percent over the year to date, and the cost of
financing the pension fund in a low interest-rate environment
could slow a return to dividend payments.
"Dividends depend partly on operating results partly and the
rest depends on pensions and shares in TNT Express. On the
second, you can see negative developments and that influences
the moment when you can pay out dividends," said Chief Financial
Officer Jan Bos.
The company owns a 14 percent stake in TNT Express, which it
intends to sell when market conditions are right. It expects to
hold its stake for the "mid-to-long term."
($1 = 0.8006 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Mark Potter)