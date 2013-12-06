AMSTERDAM Dec 6 PostNL NV : * PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds * Announces a tender offer targeting its outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP

2018 bonds * Tender prices for each of the bonds will be determined via a modified d utch

auction * Maximum purchase spread is 45 bps for EUR 2015 bond, 105 bps for EUR 2017

bond and 160 bps for GBP 2018 bond * Offer to purchase portion of outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP 2018

bonds g3 worldwide mail nv * Maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million including accrued

interest * Deutsche Bank ag, London branch, bnp paribas and royal bank of Scotland are

acting as joint dealer managers * Bofa , acting through Merrill Lynch international, is acting a s financial

advisor to PostNL on this transaction. * Final results will be announced on 13 December 2013 and the expected

settlement date is 17 December 2013 * Says the tender offer commenced 6 December 2013 and expires at 5 p.m. (c et),

on 12 December 2013 * Says the maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million