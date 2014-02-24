AMSTERDAM Feb 24 PostNL NV :
* Says Q4 underlying revenue flat year on year at €1,214
million
* Says Q4 revenue EUR 1,206 million eur (Reuters poll average
1.205 billion euros)
* Q4 underlying cash operating income up 21% year on year to 81
million euros
* Growth in parcels and international compensated for the
revenue decline in mail in The Netherlands
* Q4 operating income up 48% to EUR 258 million, mainly as a
result of the improved results in mail in The Netherlands
* Post nv- 2015 outlook underlying cash operating income
includes euro 20 million impact from changes in joint venture
accounting/uk
* Net debt reduced by E426 million to E798 million
* Post nv- 2015 outlook underlying cash operating income also
includes euro 20 million from business developments in parcels
* In 2014 aim to achieve underlying cash operating income of
180-220 million euros
* We increased our cost saving target for 2017 by €75
million -CEO
* Aim to restore cash dividend in 2016
* We expect mail volume to decline by between 9% and 12% in the
coming years-CEO