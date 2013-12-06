Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
AMSTERDAM Dec 6 PostNL NV : * Shares open up 3.39 percent after puts part of its TNT Express stake up for
sale in share placement
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
* Kirkland Lake Gold produces 130,425 ounces of gold in Q1 2017 supported by strong grade performance at Macassa and Fosterville mines