* Belaruskali in marketing agreement with Qatar's Muntajat
* Muntajat deal would form second marketing pillar with BPC
* Says Muntajat ready to sell 3 mln tonnes potash
* In talks on potash distribution in Brazil
MINSK, Aug 5 Belarussian potash producer
Belaruskali aims to tap new markets and strengthen trading
relationships in Qatar and Brazil, the state-owned company said,
laying out new strategic aims following the break-up of a
Russian trading venture.
The shift comes after Russia's Uralkali
quit a marketing venture formed with Belaruskali, called
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), on July 30 and said it would
funnel sales through a Swiss-based operation instead.
By breaking ranks, Uralkali sent prices for potash tumbling
and with it, the shares of a number of potash miners. Potash is
a crop nutrient used in fertilisers.
Belaruskali said on Monday it had reached a framework
agreement with a Qatar-based fertiliser marketing company,
Muntajat, to cooperate on potash sales, giving it a second
pillar alongside its previous marketing partner BPC.
"We will have not only one source of trading. We will sell
jointly with the Qatar company, so we will have two sources of
trading," Anatoly Makhlai, deputy chief executive of
Belaruskali, told Reuters.
The former Soviet republic is under pressure to boost income
from potash exports or risk losing a key foreign-currency
earner, contributing to a weakening of its currency.
Muntajat is ready to sell up to 3 million tonnes of
Belaruskali potash per year as part of a new trading strategy,
the company said in the statement. Belaruskali produced about 8
million tonnes of potash last year.
Belaruskali is also in talks with the Brazilian government
on building infrastructure and potash distribution facilities
there, it said in a separate statement.
Belaruskali did not provide further details and was not
immediately available for comment. Uralkali declined to comment.
The Muntajat office in Doha did not immediately respond to phone
calls and emails from Reuters.
"Belaruskali is in a rush to find a new partner," said
Vladimir Dorogov, an analyst from Alfa Bank. "(But) it is hard
to estimate the survivability of the new tandem as the sale
volumes of the Qatar trader and its previous partners are not
clear."
Belaruskali partnered with Uralkali for eight years in BPC,
which once held 43 percent of the global potash export market as
one of the world's two big potash companies.
Uralkali predicted the break-up of BPC would cause the
global potash price to fall by 25 percent to below $300 per
tonne in the second half of 2013, and analysts say it could also
halt global potash projects.
Belarus, led by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994,
is a staunch Russian ally but its economy has stagnated since a
financial crisis in 2011.
Moody's rating agency says Belarus has annual debt repayment
obligations of $2 billion until 2015. Belarus' foreign-currency
reserves are about $5.5 billion.
