* Mines closed for maintenance

* No comment on production impact

* Belarus, Russia in dispute after collapse of potash cartel (Adds background, context)

MINSK, Aug 30 Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali has suspended two of its four potash mine complexes for maintenance, Deputy Chief Executive Anatoly Makhlai told Reuters on Friday.

News of the shutdowns, which would typically last for two weeks, follows the arrest by Belarus of the head of Russian potash giant Uralkali in a dispute over the collapse of its sales alliance with Belaruskali.

Makhlai declined to say what impact the maintenance closures would have on Belaruskali's production.

Any significant fall in output would severely impact the finances of Belarus, where the soil nutrient accounts for 12 percent of state revenue and about 10 percent of export income.

This would compound the potential financial headache resulting from the collapse of the Russia-Belarus cartel, which may cause the global potash price to plummet 25 percent in the second half of 2013.

This fall could lead to an increase in the country's full-year trade deficit of nearly $1 billion to around $5.3 billion, according to VTB Capital, a state-controlled Russian bank.

Uralkali's break-up of the joint venture and the subsequent arrest of its chief executive have sparked a diplomatic and trade dispute between the two countries, including the partial suspension of Russian oil supplies to Belarus. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine)