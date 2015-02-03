Feb 3
* U.S. says cedric cañas maillard, a former bank adviser, has
been indicted for
insider trading
* Cañas, a former adviser to Banco Santander SA chief
executive, is
accused of trading based on information gained through his
employment
* Cañas was accused of insider trading over the planned
acquisition of Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc by BHP Billiton PLC
* U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says cañas' trades
resulted in more
than $917,000 of illegal profit
* Cañas, a Spanish citizen, has not been arrested, and has been
charged with
two counts of securities fraud