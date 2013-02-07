Feb 7 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling agency for North American potash miners Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Thursday that it has signed a new potash supply contract with Indian buyers.

Canpotex said it will sell about 1.1 million tonnes of the crop nutrient to Indian buyers up to January 2014 at a price of $427 per tonne.