April 23 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore potash sales
arm of three big North American producers, will supply up to $60
million worth of the crop nutrient to Bangladesh over the coming
year, Canadian International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on
Wednesday.
Canpotex is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan,
Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, all of which mine
potash in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
The deal, announced in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, includes a
contract for $40 million worth of potash and an option for
Canpotex to supply an additional $20 million worth. Volumes were
not disclosed.
Canadian Commercial Corp, the government's international
contracting organization, and the Bangladesh Agricultural
Development Corporation negotiated the contract.
