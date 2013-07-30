July 30 The breakup of Europe's largest potash
fertilizer cartel will change the game for its North American
counterpart, Canpotex Ltd, forcing the company to accept lower
prices that will hurt profits and keep shares low.
Canpotex, the export arm of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, has for
years jockeyed for sales contracts against the Belarusian Potash
Company (BPC), owned by Russia's Uralkali OAO and
Belaruskali, from Belarus.
The duopoly had accounted for about 70 percent of the global
trade in potash, sealing big volume deals at similar prices with
major buyers like India and China. BPC and Canpotex had shown no
qualms about turning off the supply spigot when the buyers
looked likely to get the upper hand in negotiations.
But Uralkali destroyed that cozy arrangement on Tuesday when
it dismantled the BPC cartel because of disagreements with
Belaruskali. The move could cause potash prices to fall 25
percent, Uralkali said.
Canpotex will likely stay in existence - it owns the
railcars and port terminals that transport Canadian potash to
market - but the dynamic of the market will change, analysts and
investors said.
"I think it's the end of high profits for the medium term,"
said Barry Schwartz, vice president at Baskin Financial, which
owns 130,000 shares in Potash Corp and has no plan to sell.
Shares in Potash Corp and Mosaic fell almost 20 percent,
while stock in Agrium, which also has large nitrogen fertilizer
operations, slid 5 percent. The declines knocked some $12
billion off their combined market capitalization, with trading
volumes soaring to their highest levels in years.
MARKETING ARM
Canpotex was set up in 1970 to market potash from Canada's
Saskatchewan province, which has more than 40 percent of global
reserves of the crucial crop nutrient, which helps plants
develop strong roots and resist disease.
It accounted for 35 percent of the world's traded potash in
2012, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. BPC was only
slightly smaller, with a 31 percent share of sales.
Larry Stranghoener, chief financial officer of Mosaic, said
the of Minnesota-based company remains a "strong believer" in
Canpotex, and thinks it is too early to consider shifting
strategy, given that Uralkali could still change its mind.
"It seems there's a feud underway between Uralkali and
Belaruskali and the rest of the industry's caught up,"
Stranghoener said in a telephone interview.
Others also expressed skepticism that Uralkali will hold a
course that has already chopped 19 percent off its market value.
"I've never seen a company commit suicide in the open market
before," Schwartz of Baskin Financial said. "Hopefully, they'll
kiss and make up and all this will go away."
The timing of Uralkali's move is devastating to Canpotex in
one sense, coming just as it tries to strike a second-half
supply contract with China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
From another perspective, however, a big drop in potash
prices will cast doubt over the development of new potash mines,
in particular BHP Billiton Ltd's plan to build the
world's biggest potash mine in Western Canada, the Jansen
project.
"I think Jansen was probably dead before this and now it is
certainly dead," said Mark Gulley, an analyst with BGC Financial
LP. BHP declined comment.
Jansen is slated to produce 8 million tonnes of potash a
year once it is up and running in 2017, a clear threat to
Canpotex' stranglehold on North American exports.
While North American producers' shipments to China are
likely to drop off if they stay within Canpotex and if Uralkali
runs its mines flat out, Canpotex will likely stay strong in
growing South American markets like Brazil, analysts said.
"I assume that Canpotex would continue to function," said
Paul Burnside, analyst at CRU. "I would have thought prices
would really have to fall down to cost of production for
Canpotex to become unworkable, but the members may have
divergent views on how to respond to the break-up of BPC."
For Potash Corp, it is business as usual for now, but the
company is keeping a close eye on Uralkali's moves, spokesman
Bill Johnson said.
Agrium CEO Mike Wilson was not available for comment, and
Canpotex officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The role of Canpotex loomed large in the 2010 debate about
whether Canada should approve a $38 billion bid for Potash Corp
from BHP. Canada rejected the bid after Saskatchewan raised
concerns that weaker potash prices would cut its royalties.
Canpotex's infrastructure includes 5,000 rail cars and
export terminals in British Columbia and Oregon.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Ron Bousso
and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Leslie
Gevirtz)