April 16 North American potash inventories at
the producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, rose
surprisingly in March ahead of the region's spring planting
season, according to the world's top producer of the crop
nutrient, Potash Corp .
Stockpiles of potassium chloride -- the key crop nutrient
more commonly known as potash -- rose more than 9 percent to
3.29 million tonnes in March, which is usually when a seasonal
demand uptick leads to a pullback in inventory levels.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now
stand 49 percent above the prior five-year average, according to
data posted on Potash Corp's website.
The data also indicated that pricing for standard grade
potash is holding relatively steady around the $500 a tonne
mark.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co
and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc are the
other two large potash miners in the province.