* Down 3 percent to 2.3 million tonnes
* Lack of China, India contracts hurts sales
Oct 15 North American potash inventories at the
producer level eased slightly i n September, but stocks are still
far above normal levels, according to the world's top producer
of the crop nutrient, Potash Corp .
Stockpiles of potassium chloride - the key crop nutrient more
commonly known as potash - decreased 3 percent, or about 73,000
tonnes, to 2.332 million tonnes in September.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now
stand 39 percent above the previous five-year average, according
to data posted on Potash Corp's website on Monday.
Spot potash prices hovered under $500 per tonne.
A delay in new supply deals between Canpotex Ltd and key
export markets China and India had caused potash supplies to
swell. Canpotex is the off-shore sales arm of potash mined in
Saskatchewan by Potash Corp, Agrium Inc and
Mosaic Co.
New supply contracts are not expected until late this year
or in early 2013.
Potash Corp recently closed its largest mine at Lanigan,
Saskatchewan for one month as the industry grappled with large
supplies. The mine reopened on Sunday, spokesman Bill Johnson
said.