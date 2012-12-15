* Inventories 58 pct above 5-year average
* Contract delays with China, India cause supplies to grow
Dec 14 North American potash inventories at the
producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, spiked 22
percent in November, according to the world's top producer of
the crop nutrient, Potash Corp.
Stockpiles of potassium chloride, the crop nutrient more
commonly known as potash, swelled more than 547,000 tonnes to
3.077 million tonnes, according to data posted on Potash Corp's
website on Friday.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now
stand 58 percent above the previous five-year average.
Spot potash prices eased to roughly $460 per tonne.
Potash supplies have swollen as top global consumers China
and India delay signing new supply contracts with Canpotex, the
offshore marketing company owned by Potash Corp, Agrium Inc
and Mosaic Co.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp is headquartered.