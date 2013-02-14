* Exports up 13 pct in January from December
* Inventories 29 pct above 5-year average
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 14 Exports by North
American potash producers jumped in January, after their
marketing organization Canpotex Ltd signed a supply contract
with Chinese buyers, according to the world's top producer of
the crop nutrient, Potash Corp.
Potash supplies piled up last year as key global consumers
China and India delayed signing new supply contracts with
Canpotex, the offshore marketing company owned by Potash Corp,
Agrium Inc and Mosaic Co. Canpotex announced a
six-month contract with China on Dec. 31, and a deal with India
followed on Feb. 7.
Potash exports by the North American producers jumped 13
percent in January from the previous month to 657,000 tonnes and
were 38 percent above the pace set a year earlier, according to
data posted on Potash Corp's website on
Thursday.
Domestic sales, mainly to the United States, were up 3
percent from the previous month and 67 percent above the year
ago pace at 477,000 tonnes.
Inventories at the producer level eased 1.3 percent or
39,854 tonnes in January to 3.117 million tonnes, but are 29
percent larger than the previous five-year average.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp has its headquarters.