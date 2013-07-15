WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15 North America's
stocks of the crop nutrient potash shrank about 8 percent in
June, but remained at unusually high levels, as miners slowed
production and overcame dips in export and domestic sales.
Stockpiles of potassium chloride, more commonly known as
potash, fell 230,514 tonnes in the month to 2.698 million
tonnes, according to data posted on Monday on Potash Corporation
of Saskatchewan's website.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the mine level still
stood 14 percent above the previous five-year average.
Potash supplies started piling up last year as key global
consumers China and India delayed signing new supply contracts
with Canpotex, the offshore marketing company owned by Potash
Corp and fellow producers Agrium Inc and Mosaic Co
.
Potash production dropped 28 percent from the previous month
to 1.404 million tonnes - 11 percent below the output of a year
earlier. Potash Corp began idling mines for summer maintenance
at the end of June.
Potash exports by North American producers dipped 6 percent
in June from the previous month to 1.001 million tonnes.
Domestic sales, mainly to the United States, plunged 62
percent from May to 400,000 tonnes, as most crop planting and
the spring fertilizer season wrapped up. Those sales were 20
percent less than a year earlier.
Spot potash prices hovered over $400 per tonne on Monday.