Aug 14 North American potash inventories at the
producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, dropped
sharply in July, according to the world's top producer of the
crop nutrient, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc
.
Stockpiles of potash fell 15 percent to 2.5 million tonnes
in July from June, the biggest monthly drop of 2012 so far.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now
stand 30 percent above the previous five-year average, according
to data posted on Potash Corp's website.
Spot potash prices hovered below $500 per tonne.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co
and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc are the
other two large potash miners in the province.