MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's Uralkali has agreed to sell 700,000 tonnes of potash to Chinese importers at a price of $305 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis in the first half of 2014, a source familiar with discussions told Reuters.

Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, confirmed the price and the volume of the deal in a statement later on Monday.

The company supplied potash, the crop nutrient, at a price of $400 a tonne on a CFR basis to China in the previous contract which ran until mid-2013.