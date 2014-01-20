UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's Uralkali has agreed to sell 700,000 tonnes of potash to Chinese importers at a price of $305 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis in the first half of 2014, a source familiar with discussions told Reuters.
Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, confirmed the price and the volume of the deal in a statement later on Monday.
The company supplied potash, the crop nutrient, at a price of $400 a tonne on a CFR basis to China in the previous contract which ran until mid-2013.
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.