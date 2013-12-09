MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, is to create a joint venture
for potash distribution with Malaysia as it seeks to boost sales
in South East Asia, the company said on Monday.
The joint venture with the Federal Land Development
Authority of Malaysia (FELDA) will focus on securing potash
deliveries to government plantations including those owned by
FELDA in Malaysia and other countries, Uralkali said.
FELDA is a major shareholder of Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world's third-largest palm
plantation operator.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Megan Davies)