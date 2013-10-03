* Uralkali says crop nutrient price may fall further in 2013
* Ups monthly sales by 43 percent to 1 mln T
* Calls $330/T "guideline" price for rail supplies to China
By Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, has increased market share
since breaking up with its partner in Belarus and expects global
potash prices to rebound in 2014, the company's head of sales
said.
Uralkali is at the centre of a row between Russia and
Belarus, triggered when the Russian company quit a sales cartel
with state-run Belaruskali in July, seeking to maximise sales
volumes and rocking the global potash industry.
Since then, global prices of the crop nutrient have
decreased and may fall further this year or in early 2014 when
supply contracts for top global consumer China are set, Uralkali
sales chief Oleg Petrov told Reuters.
China traditionally sets the lowest potash prices, a
benchmark for companies negotiating individual contracts with
other countries on the fertiliser ingredient.
"All corrections will occur in 2013, reaching a bottom in
early 2014 with the contract in China, after which there will be
a definite rebound," Petrov said.
In July, Uralkali said it expected global potash prices to
fall to below $300 per tonne in the second half - from $400 at
that time - because of its decision to leave the alliance.
The company has since changed its mind and, citing robust
global demand, expects prices to stay above $300.
"But there might be a correction from current levels this
year because Belaruskali and other producers' attempts to place
volumes could put pressure on the prices," Petrov said.
He gave no current average price, but said the domestic
price in China of about $330 per tonne delivered at the border
was a "guideline" for the company's rail supplies.
The company sold about 2.7 million tonnes of potash in the
third quarter of 2013, including 0.7 million tonnes in July,
when it was still in the partnership with Belarus.
CONFLICT SETTLEMENT
Some sources familiar with the situation say the Kremlin is
eager to repair the rift with Belarus, for which potash is a
major source of revenue, and that a large stake in Uralkali
could be sold to one of several local bidders.
Several sources, however, have said there are no buyers
close to doing a deal as of now.
Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner was detained while
visiting Belarus on Aug. 26 and is now under house arrest,
facing trial on charges of abuse of office.
Petrov did not comment on the stake sale rumours or on
potential options for a settlement to the conflict.
"That's not a commercial question," Petrov said. "But our
strategy is the right one for the moment. We had actually lost a
lot of the market, and now we're getting it back."
Petrov, who according to colleagues practically used to live
on planes, now cannot travel abroad as Belarus has also accused
him of professional misconduct and asked Interpol to put him on
its wanted list.
"I realise I actually don't need to travel as much as I did
before," he said when asked whether the situation had a negative
impact on the company's business.
"It doesn't affect my work. We have concluded our contracts
with China and India and the spot markets can be dealt with
perfectly well without travel by our colleagues in the regional
network. (But) it will be necessary to travel again more
actively in 2014."
MONTHLY SALES RISE
Working alone, Uralkali increased monthly sales to 1 million
tonnes in August and September respectively, mainly thanks to
the Brazilian and Asian markets. Monthly exports currently stand
at around 850,000 tonnes. The company plans to sell similar
volumes per month until the end of 2013.
Since the split with Belaruskali, Uralkali's supplies to
China have increased modestly to around 250,000 tonnes by rail
and sea per month, including about 160,000 tonnes by rail
through spot contracts, he said.
Uralkali did not disclose figures on pre-split sales to
China.
The company is also supplying between 100,000 tonnes and
150,000 tonnes per month to India, where the price has been
adjusted to $375 per tonne from $427 since the break-up of the
joint venture.
In Brazil, the price for Uralkali's supplies has fallen to
$350-360 per tonne, down $30-40, Petrov said. The company
currently supplies 150,000-200,000 tonnes to Brazil per month.
Until the joint venture broke up on July 30, Uralkali used a
formula for calculating Russian domestic prices based on its
exports. This formula led some analysts to think it had
decreased prices for China since July, which the company denies.
"After the split, Belarus offered its own product to some
big NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) producers in Russia
at the price of 4,600 roubles ($140) per tonne. Uralkali had no
choice but to protect its market," Petrov said.
"In the end, Uralkali lowered its price to 5,100 roubles
($160), but this was a one-off and that figure has no connection
with the company's export price to China," he added.