WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan said on Wednesday that its three
representatives quit the board of Chilean fertilizer group SQM
due to concerns that SQM was not adequately
investigating allegations of wrongdoing or fully cooperating
with Chile's public prosecutor.
"It has become clear that given our minority and dissident
position on the board, we are unable to ensure either that an
appropriate investigation is conducted or that SQM collaborate
effectively with the public prosecutor," Potash Corp said in a
statement on its website.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)