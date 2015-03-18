BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan has made no decision on whether to sell its stake in Chilean fertilizer group SQM , Potash spokesman Randy Burton said.
The company's three representatives on SQM's board have quit, Potash Corp said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.