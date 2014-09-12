(Updates with rescue of miners)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 11 The last of 96
miners trapped after a fire in one of the Canadian potash mines
of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan was rescued late on
Thursday, after some of them had spent more than 24 hours
underground.
The mine halted production when the fire started, and a
spokesman for Potash Corp, the world's second-biggest producer
of a form of potassium used mainly to fertilize crops, said it
would assess the situation before deciding when to resume
mining.
Fire broke out around 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday in a
water truck inside Potash Corp's Allan, Saskatchewan mine, said
Bill Johnson, the company's spokesman.
Ninety-six workers were sent to underground refuge stations
while a crew entered the mine and put out the fire.
The crew dispersed the smoke sufficiently to get nearly half
the workers out of the mine late on Wednesday night. But by
Thursday, 54 workers were still in refuge stations on the east
side of the mine, where smoke remained hanging in the air.
Some fans were damaged in the fire, delaying smoke clearance
before the rescue of the remaining miners. Late on Thursday
evening, Johnson said all workers had got out of the mine.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Clarence Fernandez)