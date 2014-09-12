(Updates with rescue of miners)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 11 The last of 96 miners trapped after a fire in one of the Canadian potash mines of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan was rescued late on Thursday, after some of them had spent more than 24 hours underground.

The mine halted production when the fire started, and a spokesman for Potash Corp, the world's second-biggest producer of a form of potassium used mainly to fertilize crops, said it would assess the situation before deciding when to resume mining.

Fire broke out around 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday in a water truck inside Potash Corp's Allan, Saskatchewan mine, said Bill Johnson, the company's spokesman.

Ninety-six workers were sent to underground refuge stations while a crew entered the mine and put out the fire.

The crew dispersed the smoke sufficiently to get nearly half the workers out of the mine late on Wednesday night. But by Thursday, 54 workers were still in refuge stations on the east side of the mine, where smoke remained hanging in the air.

Some fans were damaged in the fire, delaying smoke clearance before the rescue of the remaining miners. Late on Thursday evening, Johnson said all workers had got out of the mine. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dan Grebler and Clarence Fernandez)