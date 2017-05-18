BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
NEW YORK May 18 Governance changes at Chile lithium producer SQM, which give shareholder Potash Corp of Saskatchewan greater influence, do not reflect any intent by Potash to raise its stake, Potash Corp's chief executive said on Thursday.
"It doesn't demonstrate any intention," CEO Jochen Tilk told Reuters. "We'll move forward on improved governance and that's really all that there is at this point - no reflection on any further strategic thinking." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.