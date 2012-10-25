US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 25 Canpotex is likely to resume shipments of Canadian potash to China by the end of 2012, Bill Doyle, the chief executive of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Thursday.
New supply contracts between Canpotex, which sells potash offshore for Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , and China and India were initially expected by late summer.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)