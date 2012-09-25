Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
* 9 workers rescued
* Rescue teams fighting the fire
Sept 25 An early morning fire on Tuesday trapped 20 workers underground in a Potash Corp of Saskatchewan mine, according to media reports.
The fire at the Rocanville, Saskatchewan, mine was reported while 29 workers were underground, the Regina Leader-Post reported, but nine were rescued by late morning.
The remaining 20 workers were at an underground rescue station.
The newspaper said mine rescue teams are fighting the fire and a cable reel inside the mine is burning.
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.