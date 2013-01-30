BRIEF-FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
Jan 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's biggest potash producer by capacity, said it has settled antitrust cases in the United States for $43.75 million.
The settlement of eight private antitrust lawsuits filed by direct and indirect U.S potash buyers in 2008 is subject to final approval of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
The company said it decided to settle after weighing the multi-year financial cost required to defend the allegations.
"These allegations are completely without merit and we deny all of the claims asserted in the lawsuit," Chief Executive Bill Doyle said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Potash Corp were up slightly at C$43.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
MOSCOW, June 1 A consortium of Russian, Chinese and Middle Eastern funds have agreed the principal terms of an investment in Eurasia Drilling, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Thursday.