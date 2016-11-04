WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 4 Moody's Investor
Service on Friday downgraded the credit rating of Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan , due to concerns of a
longer-than-expected fertilizer slump, ahead of the company's
planned merger with rival Agrium Inc.
Moody's downgraded Potash's rating to Baa1 from A3, saying
its credit metrics are likely to weaken as a result of lower
fertilizer prices and the potential for increased market
volatility as new fertilizer capacity comes onstream within two
years.
"Although management has taken significant steps to retain
the A3 rating, market conditions will make it extremely
difficult for the company to generate credit metrics that would
support the A3 rating over the next two years," John Rogers,
Moody's senior vice president, said in a statement.
Crop nutrient producers have been struggling with falling
prices and profits, as supplies are ample and farm incomes are
strained by lower crop values.
Potash could not immediately be reached for comment.
On Thursday, Potash and Agrium shareholders voted in favor
of a merger, which still requires regulatory approval. Potash
last month lowered its profit outlook for the year and posted
its second smallest quarterly profit per share in nearly 12
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)