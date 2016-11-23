Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 23 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's biggest fertilizer maker by capacity, said on Wednesday that it was reducing output at one Canadian mine and temporarily curtailing production at two others, as the sector struggles with weak prices.
The company said it would reduce operations at its Cory, Saskatchewan mine to 0.8 million tonnes from 1.4 million, resulting in a reduction of 100 jobs and 40 temporary positions. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.