Oct 24 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's biggest fertilizer company, reported a
sharp drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as potash prices and
sales slumped due to uncertainty in the market after the breakup
of rival Belarusian Potash Co.
It also forecast a worse-than-expected 2013 performance,
cutting its earnings estimate to a range of $2.00 to $2.20 per
share. It had previously forecast $2.45 to $2.70.
The new outlook is well off the average Wall Street estimate
of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings for the third quarter fell to $356 million, or
41 cents per share, from $645 million, or 74 cents per share, a
year ago, while sales dropped about 29 percent to $1.52 billion.
Analysts on average expected earn 42 cents a share on sales of
$1.50 billion.
Potash signaled the weak third quarter earlier this month,
reducing its estimate of quarterly profit to 41 cents per share
from a range of 45 cents to 60 cents.