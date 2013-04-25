BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the world's largest producer by capacity of its namesake crop nutrient, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong shipments.
The company's net profit rose to $556 million, or 63 cents per share, from $491 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid