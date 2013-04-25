* Says Israel should be more receptive to foreign investment
* Q1 profit 63 cents/share vs Street forecast 59 cents
* Q1 sales volumes rise 78 pct as China, India resume buying
* Keeps FY2013 guidance; Q2 forecast lower than expected
By Rod Nickel
April 25 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, one of the world's largest potash producers, said on
Thursday it was abandoning efforts to take over Israel Chemicals
Ltd because of strong opposition in Israel.
Potash Corp, which currently holds a 14 percent stake in
ICL, revealed its decision the same day it reported a
stronger-than-expected 13 percent rise in profit after renewed
sales to China and India.
Shares of ICL and its controlling shareholder Israel Corp
Ltd ended down 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent
respectively in Tel Aviv. Potash Corp shares rose about 3.5
percent and 2.9 percent in New York and Toronto by midafternoon.
But while the company said there needs to be a welcoming
reception for foreign investment in Israel to make a deal, Chief
Executive Bill Doyle dismissed thoughts that it might now sell
its ICL stake.
"If we saw no possibility ever in Israel, we would get rid
of the shares," he said on a conference call, adding that
political factors and popular sentiment there may change. "We
don't say 'never.' We've been patient and we'll see what happens
there."
After backing off its pursuit of ICL, the world's
sixth-largest producer of the crop nutrient potash, the Canadian
company will have to find other ways to bolster its shipments to
Asia. Potash Corp will soon face stepped-up competition from
Canadian mines under construction by K+S AG and BHP
Billiton Ltd.
A foreign takeover of ICL would have ranked as the largest
ever of an Israeli company. Opponents feared job cuts and the
loosening of national control of an important Israeli company.
In a statement, Israel Chemicals said partnerships with
strong players such as Potash Corp are welcome but are only one
option to ensure its continued growth and success.
"In the potash market, ICL is a medium size, low cost
producer and by no means dependent on other players in the
market," ICL said, adding that it never received an offer.
A spokesman for Israel Finance Minister Yair Lapid, who
publicly opposed a potential takeover, declined to comment.
Several analysts said Potash Corp's decision was no
surprise.
Potash Corp's decision may have reflected uncertainty in
world commodity markets that has caused many mining companies to
rein in capital spending, said Ernie Lalonde, senior
vice-president of mining at DBRS Limited, which rates the debt
of companies.
"The current political environment is anti-corporate and
protectionist in terms of natural resources, so it was possibly
the worst time for them to try and do such a deal," said Richard
Gussow, an analyst at Israel's DS Brokerage.
Even so, Potash Corp will see a sharp increase in free cash
flow when it wraps up its 10-year, $8 billion expansion program
in the next year. Doyle said he continues to be interested in a
majority stake in Chilean potash producer SQM, of
which Potash owns 32 percent of shares.
PROFIT REBOUNDS
In addition to Chinese and Indian potash sales, high prices
for nitrogen, the main fertilizer used in the United States,
helped lift profits, although cool weather during the start of
the spring crop planting season has delayed demand.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company, which has more
potash production capacity than any other producer, also sells
phosphate, another fertilizer ingredient.
The strong first quarter followed a dismal second half of
2012, when a lengthy holdout by Chinese and Indian importers
hammered profits of North American potash producers.
First-quarter net profit rose to $556 million, or 63 cents
per share, from $491 million, or 56 cents, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had estimated profit at 59 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while the company
had forecast a profit of 50 cents to 65 cents a share.
Potash Corp stood by its forecast for the year, though its
second-quarter outlook was lower than most analysts expected. It
forecast earnings per share for the second quarter of 70 cents
to 85 cents, below analysts' average estimate of 89 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It maintained its guidance for full-year 2013 earnings per
share of $2.75 to $3.25, and global potash shipments of 55
million tonnes to 57 million tonnes.
Canpotex Ltd, the off-shore sales agency for Potash Corp,
Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, signed potash supply
contracts with China on Dec. 31 and with India in early
February. Demand was also strong from Brazil.