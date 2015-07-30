More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
July 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , the world's biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by weak nitrogen earnings and lower phosphate sales.
The company's net income fell to $417 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $472 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.5 percent to $1.73 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Maju Samuel)
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.