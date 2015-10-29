(Adds comment from CEO interview)
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rod Nickel
Oct 29 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
said on Thursday it would cut production and trim its
full-year earnings and sales forecasts, as volatile currencies
and economic pressures weigh on demand for the crop nutrient
potash.
The world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity reported
an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit, also hurt by weak
nitrogen prices and increased phosphate costs.
Potash Corp shares fell 2 percent in New York and 3 percent
in Toronto, and are down about one-third this year.
The company lowered its full-year profit forecast to
$1.55-$1.65 per share from $1.75-$1.95. Analysts, on average,
had estimated $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Officer Jochen Tilk said the company would
advance the planned closure of its Penobsquis, New Brunswick
potash mine and temporarily shut production in December at three
Saskatchewan mines.
Potash output in the fourth quarter will fall by nearly
500,000 tonnes, Tilk said, adding he did not expect to lay off
employees.
It was unlikely Potash Corp will cut production further in
2016, but that depends on prices, Tilk said in an interview.
Potash Corp's results and revised outlook point to a
deeper-than-expected slump in the potash market, said Alta Corp
Capital analyst Peter Prattas.
"The down trend continues as we enter a vacuum for the next
couple of months as the next (supply) contract with China is
negotiated," he said. "Only then do we foresee the opportunity
for a bottoming of price declines."
Potash prices have sunk 20 percent year-over-year in the
U.S. Corn Belt, according to Mosaic Co data.
Demand has been stifled by a new Chinese tax that makes
potash more expensive in that country, as well as by the strong
U.S. dollar and dry Indian crop conditions.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp expects to sell
9.0-9.2 million tonnes of potash this year. The
company, which also makes phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers,
had earlier forecast sales of 9.3-9.6 million tonnes.
Potash Corp's average realized potash price fell 11 percent
to $250 per tonne in the third quarter.
The company said net income in the third quarter fell to
$282 million, or 34 cents per share, from $317 million, or 38
cents per share.
Excluding non-cash charges, it earned 37 cents per share.
Revenue fell 6.8 percent to $1.53 billion.
Analysts were expecting profit of 37 cents per share on
revenue of $1.45 billion.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Shubhankar Chakravorty
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Bernadette Baum and
David Gregorio)