Jan 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a fourth-quarter profit that halved, hurt by weaker fertilizer prices.

Net earnings fell to $201 million, or 24 cents per share, from $407 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 29 percent to $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)