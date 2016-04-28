* Cuts 2016 EPS to 60-80 cents from 90 cents-$1.20/share
By Rod Nickel and Arathy S Nair
April 28 Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity,
cut its full-year profit forecast on weak demand and lower
prices on Thursday, raising concerns of another dividend cut.
The company in January cut its dividend by 34 percent to $1
on an annual basis as potash prices plunged due to overcapacity
and weak currencies in major consumers such as India and Brazil.
BMO analyst Joel Jackson said Potash may need to cut the
dividend further as it represents 143 percent of its estimated
profit this year.
U.S.-listed shares of Potash fell 3 percent to
$17.61 after the company posted an 80 percent plunge in
first-quarter profit.
Potash is monitoring its dividend level, but an adjustment
would be premature until the company better understands when the
market will recover, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk told analysts
on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Potash should weigh alternatives to cutting the dividend
such as selling its stakes in other fertilizer companies, said
Ryan Bushell, portfolio manager at Leon Frazer & Associates.
"Long-term, we're not fans of companies that cut dividends
to appease pressure," he said. "We're fans of companies that
stick to their discipline."
Potash owns stakes in China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd
, Israel Chemicals, Arab Potash Co PLC
and Chile's SQM, worth a combined $4
billion. The company's cash flow may increase next year after it
completes expansion of a Saskatchewan mine.
Given the pressure on equity markets, the timing is not
ideal for Potash to divest those stakes, Tilk said.
The company is not actively looking to sell its phosphate
business, Tilk said in an interview after the call.
Potash commands a price premium in Europe, but it is not a
significant market for the company. It would not make sense to
increase shipments there and simply push rivals to other areas,
Tilk said.
"We want to be careful that we don't bump out tonnes that
show up in a different place and there would be nothing to gain.
If we contemplate moving tonnes into Europe, it would be on a
long-term plan."
Despite bleak current conditions, Potash is "weathering the
storm" well by cutting production, Bushell said.
The company cut its 2016 earnings forecast to a range of 60
to 80 cents per share from 90 cents to $1.20.
Analysts had expected 90 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings fell to $75 million, or 9 cents per share in
the quarter from $370 million, or 44 cents per share, a year
earlier.
