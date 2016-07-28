July 28 Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's biggest fertilizer company by
capacity, cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time
as potash prices remained weak.
The company, which also reported a 71 percent drop in
quarterly profit, cut its full-year profit forecast to 40 cents-
55 cents, from 60 cents to 80 cents it forecast in April.
Net earnings fell to $121 million, or 14 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30 from $417 million, or 50 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 39 percent to $1.05 billion, the company said on
Thursday.
In a widely expected move, the company said it plans to cut
its dividend by 60 percent to 10 cents per share.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S
Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)